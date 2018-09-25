Overview

Dr. Julie Talavera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Talavera works at Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.