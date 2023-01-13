Overview of Dr. Julie Taylor, MD

Dr. Julie Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.



Dr. Taylor works at Women's Medical Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.