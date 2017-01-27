Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pullman, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Palouse River Counseling Center340 Ne Maple St, Pullman, WA 99163 Directions (509) 334-1133
- 2 3000 N Halsted St Ste 609, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 248-4427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
prescribed good drugs; helpful and knowledgeable
About Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053703520
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.