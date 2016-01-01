Overview of Dr. Julie Thomas, MD

Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Thomas works at CONTEMPORARY WOMEN'S CARE in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.