Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
Dr. Julie Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Contemporary Women's Care4323 N Josey Ln Ste 306, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-7011
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lake Pointe6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (954) 384-0175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386645927
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
