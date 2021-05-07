See All Hematologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Julie Vose, MD

Hematology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Vose, MD

Dr. Julie Vose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Vose works at Nebraska Medical Center Cancer in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nebraska Medical Center Cancer
    111 N 175th St, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 596-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Purpura
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Erin Elizabeth Burden — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Vose, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    • U Nebr MC
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.