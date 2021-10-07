Overview of Dr. Julie Walters, MD

Dr. Julie Walters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Walters works at Indiana Adult & Pediatric Medicine in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Brownsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.