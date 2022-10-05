Overview of Dr. Julie Wang, MD

Dr. Julie Wang, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Wang works at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.