Dr. Julie Wareham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wareham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wareham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Wareham, MD
Dr. Julie Wareham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wareham's Office Locations
- 1 770 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 737-1917
-
2
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wareham?
About Dr. Julie Wareham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801853114
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wareham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wareham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wareham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wareham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wareham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wareham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wareham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.