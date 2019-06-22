Dr. Julie Webster, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Webster, DPM
Dr. Julie Webster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs8055 CLUB PKWY, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 309-7700
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs76 Capital Way Ste E, Atoka, TN 38004 Directions (901) 475-9101
Mid-south Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc1653 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-6680
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Wonderful! If all doctors was like Dr. Julie the health care industry would be so much better. Dr. Julie is caring and understanding. I truly believe she has a heart that loves what she do.
- Rush Pres St Lukes Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Vanderbilt University
