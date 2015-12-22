Dr. Julie Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wei, MD
Dr. Julie Wei, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Wow! Absolutely loved her! She was so knowledgable and skilled, and truly cared about our daughter. Our daughter was tongue and lip tied, and we were very impressed with the procedure to fix it!! Very thankful for her amazing bedside manner in such a tough situation! Her nurse and entire staff were amazing as well!
- 1477519692
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology
