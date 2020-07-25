See All Family Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO

Family Medicine
2.6 (44)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Wei-Shatzel works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights
    8001 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Dipstick Urinalysis
Diabetes Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Dipstick Urinalysis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jul 25, 2020
    She is just so caring of her patients! She often runs a bit late because she is willing to spend the extra time with her patients to ensure the best for us. ish there were more doctors like her.
    — Jul 25, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO

    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Mandarin
    Gender
    Female
    NPI Number
    1659389419
    Education & Certifications

    Mercy Med Center|Methodist Hospital Of Sacramento
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei-Shatzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei-Shatzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei-Shatzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei-Shatzel works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wei-Shatzel’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei-Shatzel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei-Shatzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei-Shatzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei-Shatzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

