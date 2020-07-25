Overview

Dr. Julie Wei-Shatzel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Wei-Shatzel works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.