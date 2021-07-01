Overview

Dr. Julie Wendt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wendt works at Relieve Allergy Asthma & Hives in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.