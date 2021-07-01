Dr. Julie Wendt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Wendt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Wendt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wendt works at
Locations
Relieve Allergy Asthma & Hives21803 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 500-1902Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been immunocompromised since I was nine years old. I’ve tried immunotherapy but due to my high sensitivity, was unable to get past the first round of injections. Dr. Wendt took time with me to not only get to the root of what was causing my chronic asthma and systemic reactions to allergens but developed a plan to increase my ability to live a normal life. She’s completely invested with your health care and you couldn’t be in better hands. She provides a high level of attentiveness and I highly recommend her. I look forward to our continued partnership with managing my health and well-being.
About Dr. Julie Wendt, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497738314
Education & Certifications
- Allergy and Immunology - Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyn/St Lukes MC
- University of Tennessee
- University of Illinois - B.S. Biochemistry and Biology
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendt has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.