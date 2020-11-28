Dr. Wieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Wieger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Julie Wieger, DPM
Dr. Julie Wieger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wieger works at
Dr. Wieger's Office Locations
South Side Foot and Ankle Clinic3506 S Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 231-1960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and professional
About Dr. Julie Wieger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942244660
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.