Dr. Wissink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Wissink, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Wissink, MD
Dr. Julie Wissink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Wissink's Office Locations
Internal Medical Grp Palo Alto805 El Camino Real Ste B, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 329-0440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wissink?
I have been a patient of Dr. Wissink for almost 20 years, and I have total confidence trust in her to provide the best possible treatment and advice. Her response is always immediate, through, and caring. Often when one of her partners was the one on call, she herself also checked in with me. I don't think I have ever had to wait more than 5 minutes for my appointment. I have referred close to 15 different families to her over the years, and they too have been extremely happy. I cannot recommend Dr. Wissink highly enough. How novel to find someone who is extremely skilled while being caring at the same time.
About Dr. Julie Wissink, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wissink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wissink.
