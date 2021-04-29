Overview

Dr. Julie Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.