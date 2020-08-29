Dr. Julie Zang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Zang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Zang, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Zang works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan - 1305 York Avenue Office1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3376Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zang?
Great doctor. Explained everything well. My regular dermatologist now.
About Dr. Julie Zang, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1255574786
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hsop
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Uc Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zang works at
Dr. Zang has seen patients for Hair Loss, Pemphigoid and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zang speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.