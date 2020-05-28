Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimbelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists
- CO
- Denver
- Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD
Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD
Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Zimbelman works at
Dr. Zimbelman's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0474
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Transplant
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimbelman?
Amazing! Best Doctor and office I bring my child to. Dr Zimbelman is so sweet and helpful, she will spend time with us and answer all of our questions.
About Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1518055532
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimbelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimbelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimbelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimbelman works at
Dr. Zimbelman has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimbelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimbelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimbelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimbelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimbelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.