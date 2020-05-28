Overview of Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD

Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Zimbelman works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.