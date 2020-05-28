See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD

Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Zimbelman works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zimbelman's Office Locations

    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology
    2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Lymphoma Evaluation
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Lymphoma Evaluation

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2020
    Amazing! Best Doctor and office I bring my child to. Dr Zimbelman is so sweet and helpful, she will spend time with us and answer all of our questions.
    — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Zimbelman, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado
