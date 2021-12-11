Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD
Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Dr. Zimmermann's Office Locations
1
Atlanta Womens Health Group PC5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 320, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 343-8331Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 103, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 343-8331
Ga OB-GYN11975 Morris Rd Ste 340, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 343-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmermann is one of a kind! I recently had an emergency and needed to get in to see her fairly quickly. Without hesitation, she and her staff made it happen. She was extremely kind and considerate and listened to all of my concerns while taking the time to address each one. I felt comfortable and did not feel rushed in any way. Her compassion coupled with her excellent bedside manner shows she really cares about her patients and what she does. Without a doubt, I highly recommend her to anyone searching for an OB/GYN!
About Dr. Julie Zimmermann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447314554
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
