Dr. Julieann Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Julieann Parker, MD
Dr. Julieann Parker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
- 1 1430 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-2261
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-2825
Augusta GYN PC1348 Walton Way Ste 4100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-1381
Evans Medical Group465 N Belair Rd Ste 1B, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.parker is a very good doctorvery helpful,great always has time for all my concerns ,thank you for being such a person.God bless you !!!
About Dr. Julieann Parker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346361037
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
