Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD
Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. McGregor works at
Dr. McGregor's Office Locations
-
1
Peter B Bressler MD PA5915 Farrington Rd Ste 106, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 999-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGregor?
Dr. McGregor is kind, courteous, and professional. She is sincerely interested in the welfare and health of her patients. She takes the time to listen and reviews your situation thoroughly before making a diagnosis or prescribing medication.
About Dr. Julieanne McGregor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366653784
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.