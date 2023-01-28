Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagenais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD
Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Dagenais works at
Dr. Dagenais' Office Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Job! Dr D removed a large cancerous Renal Cell Carcinoma tumor for me. He made sure I was fully aware of the process pre-surgery. He then followed through with my pain care after surgery. When results of my pathology came in Dr. D called me in an evening to be sure I understood the results and discussed treatment options. Further he found metastasized cancer that my oncologist did not find. I did not feel like I was over, or incorrectly billed and I quite frankly feel he saved my life more than once.
About Dr. Julien Dagenais, MD
- Urology
- English, French
- 1649579228
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dagenais has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagenais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagenais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagenais has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagenais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagenais speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagenais. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagenais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagenais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagenais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.