Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD
Overview
Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 692-4225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 692-4351Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 692-4352Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Zephyrhills6719 Gall Blvd Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 692-4350Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lanoue was amazing. He had to do a minor surgical procedure on my 16 year old son. Very professional. He explained the procedure and answered all my questions. Highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Julien Lanoue, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1407218308
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanoue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lanoue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lanoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoue.
