Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juliet Chung, MD
Overview of Dr. Juliet Chung, MD
Dr. Juliet Chung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Advanced Vision Care A California General Partnership2080 Century Park E Ste 911, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 229-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juliet Chung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780842245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.