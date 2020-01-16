Dr. Juliet Coquia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coquia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Coquia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juliet Coquia, MD
Dr. Juliet Coquia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Coquia works at
Dr. Coquia's Office Locations
-
1
N. Mex. Rheumatology LLC8200 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 828-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coquia?
Excellent care! Kind, and efficient. Spent over a hour reviewing my history extensively.
About Dr. Juliet Coquia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1730204520
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coquia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coquia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coquia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coquia works at
Dr. Coquia has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coquia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Coquia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coquia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coquia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coquia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.