Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Texas A&amp;M-Scott &amp; White Memorial Hospital
Locations
Jamail Specialty Care Center - Weight Loss and Metabolic Center1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7308
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holder-Haynes is an excellent physician and surgeon. She is bright, intelligent and cares about her patients. She explains things very well and answers questions thoroughly. I am more than pleased with my surgery and completely confident and comfortable with her on my healthcare team.
About Dr. Juliet Holder-Haynes, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528235439
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M-Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
