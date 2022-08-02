Dr. Juliet Leman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Leman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juliet Leman, DO
Dr. Juliet Leman, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp; Surg|Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Leman works at
Dr. Leman's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care of Colorado10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 230, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leman?
Not only is she sensitive and actually cares about her patients, but she is real, knows her stuff, and makes you feel better about any possible concerns. You can ask any silly or embarrassing questions and she just makes you feel like you SHOULD be asking them. I left my care at UC Health and came here because I was like one of many cattle there. They didn't care about me or my baby, I was a number. Doctor Leman and her entire staff are incredible, they remember details about it's about me and my special needs child that I have to bring with me to my appointments. They go above and beyond to make appointments as possible and comfortable as possible. I cannot express how wonderful they are.
About Dr. Juliet Leman, DO
- Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487866745
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens Regional Hospital|Mount Clemens Regional Medical Education
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp;amp; Surg|Des Moines University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leman works at
Dr. Leman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Leman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.