Dr. Juliet Mavromatis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavromatis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juliet Mavromatis, MD
Overview of Dr. Juliet Mavromatis, MD
Dr. Juliet Mavromatis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Mavromatis works at
Dr. Mavromatis' Office Locations
-
1
Phyllis Tong MD57 Executive Park South NE Ste 390, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 997-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mavromatis?
Dr. Mavromatis has a rare combination in a physician of being extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. She listens well and provides excellent recommendations. She is a true partner in the management of my health and in the leadership of my Wellness Team. Her staff is responsive, capable, and kind. I have seen a member of her staff secure appropriate insurance prior authorizations when other physician's staffs would not even attempt the same one. Dr. Juliet Mavromatis is by far the most outstanding Internal Medicine and PCP I have known. I recommend her highly!
About Dr. Juliet Mavromatis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- 1528168747
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Internal Medicine Residency
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavromatis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavromatis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavromatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavromatis works at
Dr. Mavromatis speaks French and Portuguese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavromatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavromatis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavromatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavromatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.