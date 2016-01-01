See All Family Doctors in Monsey, NY
Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monsey, NY. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ovshayev works at Rockland Family Medical Care PC in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Becker, DO
Dr. Andrew Becker, DO
2.5 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockland Family Medical Care PC
    6 Melnick Dr Ste 101, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 352-9292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ovshayev?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ovshayev to family and friends

    Dr. Ovshayev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ovshayev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO.

    About Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467483958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ovshayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ovshayev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ovshayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ovshayev works at Rockland Family Medical Care PC in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ovshayev’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovshayev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ovshayev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ovshayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ovshayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juliet Ovshayev, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.