Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Lake Forest, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD

Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Spelman works at Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Spelman has been treating me for many years and I always feel confident that I’m getting the most up-to-date and appropriate care possible. She has years of experience dealing with adult ADD/ADHD and related conditions (depression, anxiety) and puts that knowledge into the drugs and behavioral modification advice she uses to treat my changing mental & physical health. I’m sure working w/ADD patients like me is NOT EASY but she never seems to take my compliance issues personally. She doesn’t give up on me and works to get me to higher levels of functioning and “happiness”. She also works w/me through every insurance and drug store complication that comes up, and with “controlled substance” meds, there are continual issues. I always feel there is enough time to address my issues and that she takes my problems seriously. I feel lucky to have her as my psychiatrist.
    L.E., Mundelein, IL — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386633261
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Chicago MC
    Internship
    • U Chicago Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliet Spelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spelman works at Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL. View the full address on Dr. Spelman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

