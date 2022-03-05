See All General Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Julietta Chang, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julietta Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 332-8446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Julietta Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518225630
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

