Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD
Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)525 East 68th Street 24th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
ACN East - CSS Chelsea53 West 23rd Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Healthfirst
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437204542
Dr. Charles-Rawlins has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles-Rawlins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
