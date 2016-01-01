See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD

Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Charles-Rawlins works at Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charles-Rawlins' Office Locations

    Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS)
    525 East 68th Street 24th Floor, New York, NY 10065
    ACN East - CSS Chelsea
    53 West 23rd Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437204542
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliette Charles-Rawlins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles-Rawlins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charles-Rawlins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charles-Rawlins works at Center for Special Studies (HIV/AIDS) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Charles-Rawlins’s profile.

    Dr. Charles-Rawlins has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles-Rawlins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Charles-Rawlins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles-Rawlins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles-Rawlins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles-Rawlins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

