Dr. Nwachukwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juliette Nwachukwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juliette Nwachukwu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Nwachukwu works at
Locations
-
1
R&b Medical100 College Pkwy Ste 260, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 635-0688
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwachukwu?
OMG what a great Doctor! Dr Nwachukwuu is so incredibly professional,smart and courteous it totally blew my mind.It is a real treat to find such a well informed learned doctor.She gives you plenty of 1 on 1 time,She explains in clear words about your issues,very.thoroughly runs tests and actually calls you back with real answers.You will know your in good hands,I assure you.If you just sit and listen,you will get answers.You can talk but you also have to listen,she knows an awful lot.I Love her
About Dr. Juliette Nwachukwu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609838002
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwachukwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwachukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwachukwu works at
Dr. Nwachukwu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwachukwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwachukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwachukwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwachukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwachukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.