Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Perez works at PerfectFeetCare, Podiatry Centers in Homestead, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lissette Selem MD PA
    922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 246-4440
    PerfectFeetCare, Podiatry Centers
    4410 W 16th Ave Ste 53, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 558-7437
    PerfectFeetCare Podiatry Centers
    13651 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 491-2322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 07, 2018
    Dr. Perez is very professional and cares about her patients. I had a very painful ingrown toe nail and her staff gave me an appointment the same day I call. She was courteous and treated me with compassion and respect as well as her staff. I highly recommend her!!
    Sara Cruz in Miami, Fl. — Apr 07, 2018
    About Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457591554
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

