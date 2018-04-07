Overview

Dr. Juliette Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Perez works at PerfectFeetCare, Podiatry Centers in Homestead, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.