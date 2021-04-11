Dr. Saad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juliette Saad, MD
Overview of Dr. Juliette Saad, MD
Dr. Juliette Saad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
Saad Upstate Neurology P.A.100 Willow Ln Ste A, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 542-8714
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, DR. Saad took care of my mother with MS for many years. We loved her. Wait time was long at times , but worth the wait. Blessed. J.Biggerstaff
About Dr. Juliette Saad, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.