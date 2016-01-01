See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Julio Alvarenga, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julio Alvarenga, MD

Dr. Julio Alvarenga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Alvarenga works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvarenga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant
    4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 721-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Julio Alvarenga, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457770497
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Alvarenga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarenga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarenga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarenga works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvarenga’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarenga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarenga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarenga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarenga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

