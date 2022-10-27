Dr. Andino-Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD
Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Rockwall Neurology3140 Horizon Rd Ste 105, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 443-0742
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr andino addressed my concerns requesting exams he is a grey dr
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Andino-Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andino-Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andino-Velez has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andino-Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Andino-Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andino-Velez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andino-Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andino-Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.