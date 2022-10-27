See All Neurologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD

Neurology
3.6 (38)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD

Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Andino-Velez works at Rockwall Neurology in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Andino-Velez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwall Neurology
    3140 Horizon Rd Ste 105, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 443-0742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Myoclonus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andino-Velez?

    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr andino addressed my concerns requesting exams he is a grey dr
    Lily — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andino-Velez to family and friends

    Dr. Andino-Velez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andino-Velez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD.

    About Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629224670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andino-Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andino-Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andino-Velez works at Rockwall Neurology in Rockwall, TX. View the full address on Dr. Andino-Velez’s profile.

    Dr. Andino-Velez has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andino-Velez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Andino-Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andino-Velez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andino-Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andino-Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julio Andino-Velez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.