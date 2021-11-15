Overview of Dr. Julio Araujo, MD

Dr. Julio Araujo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Araujo works at Renal Associates PA in Live Oak, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.