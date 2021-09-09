Dr. Julio Barcena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Barcena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
South Miami Heart Specialists2250 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 666-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orosco is my PCP in this practice but I have also been treated by Dr. Velasco and the front desk assistant Caridad. If you want personal, compassionate, caring professional care please come in. This practice deserves all the praise for their professionalism. God Bless everyone in this office who cares for me.
About Dr. Julio Barcena, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
