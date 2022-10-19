Overview

Dr. Julio Cantero, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Cantero works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.