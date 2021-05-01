See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Julio Chavez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julio Chavez, MD

Dr. Julio Chavez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Chavez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-3488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Chavez and his staff have prolonged and likely saved my life. Dr. Chavez correctly diagnosed my Mantle Cell Lymphoma. His NP and his administrative Nurse and the other staff members are of the highest quality. My treatment began within days of diagnosis. My first chemo wiped out cancer cells. My bodily functions have returned to normal for now. People come from other Countries with assistants and translators to be at Moffitt Hematology. Thanks to Dr. Chavez the good quality of the life I should have left has returned. Put great trust in this fine man amd his team. Great compassion, great research. People like Dr. Chavez and his staff are the people who are pushing mankind forward in this world.
    Robert F. — May 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Julio Chavez, MD
    About Dr. Julio Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750543948
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chavez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

