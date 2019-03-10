See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD

Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Diaz-Jane works at Julio A Diaz Jane MD in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz-Jane's Office Locations

    Julio A Diaz Jane MD
    777 E 25th St Ste 201, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 691-3696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Uterine Fibroids

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669595203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Diaz-Jane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Jane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Jane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Jane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Jane works at Julio A Diaz Jane MD in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Jane’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Jane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Jane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Jane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Jane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

