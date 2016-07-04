Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echegoyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD
Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Echegoyen works at
Dr. Echegoyen's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group8910 University Center Ln Ste 800, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 455-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Echegoyen?
My first visit with Dr. Echegoyen, I had very pleasant visit with him.
About Dr. Julio Echegoyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1770801540
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echegoyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echegoyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echegoyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echegoyen works at
Dr. Echegoyen speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Echegoyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echegoyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echegoyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echegoyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.