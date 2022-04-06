Overview of Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD

Dr. Julio Espinosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.



Dr. Espinosa works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.