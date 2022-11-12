Dr. Julio Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
Dr. Julio Garcia, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Regenerative Medicine Institute of Nevada - Julio L Garcia MD5735 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 623-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia and staff are incredible and go above and beyond.
About Dr. Julio Garcia, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern University, Evanston Illinois
- Plastic Surgery
