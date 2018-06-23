Dr. Castro Gayol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD
Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doral, FL.
Dr. Castro Gayol works at
Dr. Castro Gayol's Office Locations
Leon Medical Centers LLC8600 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 642-5366
Guidance Clinic of the Middle Keys3000 41st Street Ocean, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (305) 434-7660
John A May MD9745 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (786) 701-2402
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Julio Cesar Castro es un gran profesional , me sentí muy confortable , tomó su tiempo para mi , es un gran doctor y un gran ser humano . Gracias Dr Eduardo RM
About Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD
- English
- 1083871784
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro Gayol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro Gayol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro Gayol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro Gayol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro Gayol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.