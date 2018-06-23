See All Psychiatrists in Doral, FL
Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Doral, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD

Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doral, FL. 

Dr. Castro Gayol works at Leon Medical Centers in Doral, FL with other offices in Marathon, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castro Gayol's Office Locations

    Leon Medical Centers LLC
    8600 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-5366
    Guidance Clinic of the Middle Keys
    3000 41st Street Ocean, Marathon, FL 33050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 434-7660
    John A May MD
    9745 SW 184th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 701-2402

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Jun 23, 2018
Dr Julio Cesar Castro es un gran profesional , me sentí muy confortable , tomó su tiempo para mi , es un gran doctor y un gran ser humano . Gracias Dr Eduardo RM
Eduardo in Miami, FL — Jun 23, 2018
About Dr. Julio Castro Gayol, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083871784
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Castro Gayol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castro Gayol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro Gayol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro Gayol.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro Gayol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro Gayol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

