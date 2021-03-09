Overview of Dr. Julio Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Julio Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL and Land O Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.