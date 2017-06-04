Dr. Hajdenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD
Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Hajdenberg works at
Dr. Hajdenberg's Office Locations
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr H. is very knowledgeable, and is very well known in Central Florida. He is very up to date in hematology and he has always discussed the reason for recommending testing or treatment. His staff is excellent and they try to make sure all of my questions were answered.
About Dr. Julio Hajdenberg, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255315958
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/ Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
