Overview of Dr. Julio Len, MD

Dr. Julio Len, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Len works at Cristina V. Valdez MD PA in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.