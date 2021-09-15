Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD
Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Narvaez works at
Dr. Narvaez's Office Locations
-
1
Delta Eye Medical Group Inc.521 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 334-5886
-
2
Tracy Ophthalmology Practice2160 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (209) 835-2227
-
3
Stockton Ophthalmology Practice1617 Saint Marks Plz, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 478-1797
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narvaez?
Dr. Narvaez performed my cataract surgery in 2006 with intra ocular lens replacement. Every single year at my annual eye exam I hear the same praise, "The sutures in your eyes are absolutely perfect! Beautiful, like nothing ever seen before. Your surgeon is a master of his craft!" I couldn't agree more. Dr. Narvaez is so personable and professional that I won't even CONSIDER allowing anyone else to perform any kind of procedure on my eyes. And that means traveling out of state and paying out of pocket. If you get lucky enough to have Dr. Narvaez as your eye surgeon, consider yourself one very fortunate patient.
About Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1962427088
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Loma Linda U Med Sch
- Southern Adventist University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narvaez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narvaez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narvaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narvaez works at
Dr. Narvaez has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narvaez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narvaez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narvaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narvaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.