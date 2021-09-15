See All Ophthalmologists in Lodi, CA
Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD

Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Narvaez works at DELTA EYE MEDICAL GROUP in Lodi, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA and Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narvaez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delta Eye Medical Group Inc.
    521 S Ham Ln Ste A, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-5886
  2. 2
    Tracy Ophthalmology Practice
    2160 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 835-2227
  3. 3
    Stockton Ophthalmology Practice
    1617 Saint Marks Plz, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 478-1797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium
Stye
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat LASIK
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Dr. Narvaez performed my cataract surgery in 2006 with intra ocular lens replacement. Every single year at my annual eye exam I hear the same praise, "The sutures in your eyes are absolutely perfect! Beautiful, like nothing ever seen before. Your surgeon is a master of his craft!" I couldn't agree more. Dr. Narvaez is so personable and professional that I won't even CONSIDER allowing anyone else to perform any kind of procedure on my eyes. And that means traveling out of state and paying out of pocket. If you get lucky enough to have Dr. Narvaez as your eye surgeon, consider yourself one very fortunate patient.
    Lore Salas — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962427088
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Adventist University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Narvaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narvaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narvaez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narvaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narvaez has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narvaez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Narvaez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narvaez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narvaez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narvaez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

