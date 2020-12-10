Dr. Julio Novoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Novoa, MD
Overview of Dr. Julio Novoa, MD
Dr. Julio Novoa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Novoa works at
Dr. Novoa's Office Locations
-
1
Novoa Women and Teen Center East10781 Pebble Hills Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 595-9944
-
2
Novoa Med Spa310 N Mesa St Ste 520, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (915) 351-0905
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novoa?
Dr. Novoa delivered 2 of my babies 1 was high risk and they made sure I was well taken care off, i really liked this dr, wished I could've had him deliver my last baby unfortunately I had moved away from El Paso, but he's a very good Dr.
About Dr. Julio Novoa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164413803
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novoa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novoa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novoa works at
Dr. Novoa speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Novoa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.